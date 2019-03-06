Zee TV to Host Inaugural Gala for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

NEW YORK

Zee TV is planning an inaugural gala for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at The Gallery at Dream Downtown to unite South Asian community leaders, influencers and philanthropists in the fight to end childhood cancer. Among the guests will Bollywood actor R. Madhavan.

There will be a cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction, Bollywood performance, and remarks delivered by a St. Jude patient family. Events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has the heartfelt commitment of Zee TV to support its mission because it is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” said Sameer Targe, CEO for Zee TV Americas. “We also encourage our viewers to become a St. Jude Partner in Hope by donating monthly toward this noble cause.”

Last year Zee TV demonstrated its support for the hospital by elevating the visibility of the St. Jude brand at some of the largest Diwali celebrations in the U.S., including those in Atlanta, Tampa and Dallas.

Zee TV USA was the first-ever Hindi General Entertainment channel to be launched in the U.S. in 1998. The company now has 43 networks and a full-time dedicated workforce in five locations across North America and the Caribbean.

St. Jude treats patients from all 50 states and around the world in addition to providing hundreds of free physician consultations annually. St. Jude also freely shares the discoveries it makes, so doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

(Advertorial)