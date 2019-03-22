YouTube sensation becomes first Indian-origin late night show host

When Youtube sensation Lilly Singh, the Indo-Canadian whose screen persona is ‘IISuperwomanII’ announced her late night show on NBC, March 14, she became the first Indian-origin woman to get a late night show of her own. She replaces Carson Daly.

“All hail our new Late Night comedy queen, @IISuperwomanII!” the company tweeted. Singh revealed her new contract with late night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

The NBC slot makes Singh the first Indian-origin woman to get a late night show of her own. She replaces Carson Daly.

“It’s official. Ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show… A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Thank you so much for being here. I am truly so grateful. Thank you @jimmyfallon @sethmeyers,” Singh tweeted.

Singh, whose full name is Lilly Saini Singh, was born in Scarborough, a suburb of Toronto in Canada. She has a Bachelor’s degree in psychology. According to news reports and interviews she has given to different media outlets, Singh asked her parents to give her a year to try her hand at experimenting with her first love, acting, and not go into a Master’s degree.

Though it was a somewhat slow climb, she became a YouTube sensation for thousands of young Indian teens and women in North America, through her portrayal of a comedic Punjabi family where she played all the characters. As her fame spread, she got stars like James Franco and Josh Rogan, as well as Nick Jonas to play in her skits.

Singh moved to Los Angeles in 2015. The same year she did a 31-city tour that included India where she also has a huge fan base.

Forbes listed her in 2017 as the 10th best-paid YouTube star with annual earnings estimated at around $10.5 million.

She also does motivational speeches, having earlier on begun speaking about depression and how she deals with it.