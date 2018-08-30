You’re Invited to “The Big, Fat Indian Wedding!”

AUSTIN, TEXAS

“The Big Fat Indian Wedding” is the first site-specific Bollywood-style theatrical production in Austin’s South Asian diaspora, and it debuts at September 6th Mueller Lake Park. BFIW will make you laugh, sing and dance as Indian and Texan cultures clash in a hilarious comedy of errors in the love story of Annabelle Taylor and Arjun Shah.

“BFIW” offers all the glitz of Bollywood — but with a Texas twist. “BFIW” is a family-friendly production that takes audiences through a site-specific cross-cultural extravagance with a cast as diverse as the state of Texas.

What does site-specific mean?

*The script was written for this specific location.

*Audiences will go from location to location at the venue.

*Feels like being a guest at a real wedding, but even more fun!

*Enjoy a lively post-event celebration with local Indian food, Bollywood DJ, and merch vendors.

*Celebrate contemporary Bollywood films, “Desi” weddings, and Broadway all in one theatrical extravaganza.

“The Big Fat Indian Wedding” is a sponsored project of the Austin Creative Alliance and funded in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin.

Tickets on sale now from $25-$53.

Tickets, sponsorship and more information are available here.