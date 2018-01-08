Yogi Adityanath to visit US, Canada in May

NEW YORK – Yogi Adityanath will visit the U.S. in May, marking his first overseas trip as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath has come to the U.S. before as an MP, and this time will most likely be meeting the heads of Boeing, Facebook, Adobe, Medtronic, Pratt & Whitney and Cargill as well as visiting Silicon Valley, reported The Economic Times.

UP health minister Siddharth Nath Singh told the Economic Times that he will be leading a team to the U.S. in March to prepare for the CM’s visit which is being organized by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

“UP will be holding a Global Investors Summit in Lucknow in October. Ahead of that, the CM in May could visit six-seven US cities like New York, Washington, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and Chicago to meet business heads and encourage them to invest in UP,” Singh told the Economic Times.

“USISPF will be setting up industry interactions for the minister and hosting roadshows for the CM across the US in New York, Washington, Chicago and Silicon Valley. It will be an opportunity to showcase how UP is becoming more foreign investor friendly and attract US investors,” Nivedita Mehra, managing director of USISPF, said.

The summit, held in Lucknow in October 2017, to attract foreign investors, saw representatives nearly 20 American companies as well as prominent NRIs of UP. It was modeled after the one started by Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

“The CM is very popular and as there is a large presence of Purvanchalis – from UP and Bihar – in the US; a community event could also be organized for the CM,” Singh added.

Adityanath’s trip will include a visit to Toronto and Vancouver too, in Canada.

Adityanath has said his government was committed to make UP investment-friendly, ensure round-the-clock electricity and provide better road connectivity as the state has a lot of business opportunities in areas such as power generation, development of infrastructure, smart cities development, electronics, IT and renewable energy, the Economic Times report said.