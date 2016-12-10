Yoga Guru Bikram Choudhury Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

By a Staff Writer

Bikram Choudhury, one of the most reputed yoga practitioners in the United States, known for hot yoga, has settled a lawsuit with a former female student in California who alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against him.

News report said that Choudhury settled the lawsuit by Sarah Baughn, alleging that her teacher made unwanted sexual advances towards her. According to a Nov. 30 report by Culver City Patch, lawyers for Choudhury and the Bikram Yoga College of India filed papers Nov. 28 in the Los Angeles Superior Court stating that the lawsuit filed by Baughn was resolved. No terms of the settlement were divulged.

The lawsuit was filed in March 2013 against Choudhury and his Yoga College of India, located near Culver City. Choudhury’s attorneys alleged in their court papers, according to the report, that Baughn’s apparent motive for suing was that she finished second in a 2008 international yoga competition after she rebuffed an alleged sexual advance from Choudhury. Baughn alleged that “Choudhury cornered her late one night and made it clear she had to sleep with him in order to advance her career,” the report said.

A number of complaints had been filed against Choudhury by women, including some working for his school. News reports said in January this year that after ordering Choudhury to pay $924,500 in compensatory damages in a lawsuit for sexually harassing and firing a female employee, a U.S. court told

Choudhury to pay $6.47 million in punitive damages.

Plaintiff Minakshi Jafa-Bodden, Choudhury’s former legal adviser, said in the lawsuit he inappropriately touched her and wrongfully fired her in 2013 after she began probing sexual abuse claims from other women.

“I feel elated and vindicated,” Jafa-Bodden told the New York Daily News after the Jan. 26 verdict that was handed down by a Los Angeles jury consisting of six women and three men.