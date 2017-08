Yash Sinha says that as an actor, he doesn’t want to limit himself.

“As an actor, I don’t want to limit myself. I want to do challenging roles where I can examine my acting skills and can inspire my audience for good. Be it TV, Bollywood or digital, I’m open to all,” Yash said in a statement.

The “Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya” actor has featured on shows like “Bhagyavidhaata” and “Code Red”.