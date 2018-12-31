Yadav Nathwani becomes first Indian-American appointed to Illinois State Senate to fill short-term vacancy

\The vice chairman of Milton Township, Illinois and the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of a professional paving and concrete company, Yadav “Nick” Nathwani was appointed and sworn-in recently, as the new State Senator for the 24th District for the remaining days of the 100th General Assembly. The Republican was appointed in November as incumbent Republican State Senator Chris Nybo resigned after losing his re-election bid.

Nathwani is the first Indian American appointed to serve in the Illinois State Senate. However, a Democrat, Ram Villivalam is the first Indian-American elected Nov. 6, to the upper house in Illinois.

Nathwani is representing the interests of his west suburban constituents for the rest of the Assembly’s days, a short-term appointment which would end Jan. 5, when the new elected cohort, including Villivalam, is sworn into office.

In an interview with Desi Talk Chicago, Nathwani said he is honored and humbled on being chosen as the state Senate appointee. He said it was a complete surprise to him as there was a long list of people.

The temporary Indian-American Republican Senator said in a press release, “It is vitally important the 24th District has a voice and a representative in these final weeks when important votes are being taken.” He declined the offer of a state pension and health care for his time in the Senate as a commitment to the taxpayers and public service.

Nathwani’s diverse government and business background led to him being appointed to the Senate as the Minority Spokesman on the Senate Financial Institutions Committee and to serve on the Senate Committees for Gaming, Commerce and Economic Development, Energy and Public Utilities, as well as the Special Committee on Oversight of Medicaid and Managed Care.

“While my time in the Senate is limited, I am fully dedicated to addressing constituent issues, advocating for better government policies, and most importantly, serving the interests of our communities,” Nathwani said in a press release.

Nathwani currently leads the Milton Township Republican Central Committee as vice-chairman and has served as a Trustee for over five years. Prior to that, he was elected as the Finance Commissioner for the Village of Glen Ellyn and a Board Member of the Glenbard Township High School District 87, where he first began his public service in local government.

Coming from a Gujarati background, Nathwani told Desi Talk, his family is awestruck at his achievement despite being a political neophyte. Nathwani says that inspite of having a strong career in finance he loves being in politics as he feels it is a “Happy medium.”