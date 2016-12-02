Yadama Named Dean Of Boston College School Of Social Work

By a Staff Writer

Gautam N. Yadama, assistant vice chancellor for international affairs and professor at the George Warren Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named dean of the Boston College School of Social Work.

Yadama will begin his term in July. He succeeds Alberto Godenzi, who is retiring as dean after 15 years of service.

Yadama, an internationally respected researcher whose interdisciplinary work has focused on understanding the social and environmental challenges of the rural poor in South Asia and China, has conducted extensive community-based research throughout India, China and Nepal, according to a Boston University press release.

His research examines the overarching questions of how communities successfully self-govern and collectively provide essential public goods and common-pool resources vital for their livelihoods; how government and non-governmental organizations engage and collaborate with these communities; and how social and ecological interactions influence the sustained implementation of household and community interventions to overcome social dilemmas and improve wellbeing.

A gifted scholar and teacher noted for curricular innovation, he has won Distinguished Faculty Awards from both Washington University and the Brown School of Social Work. Fluent in English, Telugu and Hindi, Yadama has also served as director of international programs at the Brown School of Social Work and as a visiting professor in India, Azerbaijan, Mongolia and the Republic of Georgia, the press release said.

The author of the recent book “Fires, Fuel and the Fate of 3 Billion: The State of the Energy Impoverished”, he currently serves as an advisory group member with the Implementation Science Network for the National Institutes of Health, addressing the issue of household air pollution around the world.

Yadama said he was delighted to join Boston College and lead the faculty at the School of Social Work. “The Boston College School of Social Work is highly visible in the profession for its emphasis on tackling key challenges in social work,” the press release quoted him as saying.

Born in India, the son of a United Nations administrator, Yadama came to the United States with his family after high school. He received his bachelor’s degree in management from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, and master’s and doctoral degree in social policy and planning from Case Western Reserve University.

In addition to his scholarship and research, he is an active member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Public Health Association, the Council on Social Work Education, and the Society for Social Work and Research.