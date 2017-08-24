Xoom strengthens leadership position by offering higher send limits on money transfers to India

Send $10,000 per transaction with better exchange rates and a fast transfer service

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA

Xoom, PayPal’s digital money transfer service, is pleased to announce that we are introducing higher send limits along with even better exchange rates. Customers can now transfer up to $10,000 USD per transaction. This gives Indians the option of sending larger amounts of money per transaction, allowing them to make mortgage payments, personal investments, education loans payments or assist their families back home.

With Xoom, the more you send the better exchange rate you get. This builds on Xoom’s existing service of delivering fast bank deposits to India.

“Xoom has enhanced every touch point important for our Indian customers by offering them a combination of higher send limits per transaction, improved exchange rates, and fast bank deposits.” says Julian King, Vice President and General Manager of Xoom.

Pew Research states that approximately $12 Billion USD flowed to India from the USA in 2015, mainly from Indian immigrants who were keen to take advantage of investment opportunities in their home country.

“We understand that the combination of higher send limits and good exchange rates are very important for our customers sending money to India, so we worked towards fulfilling both these needs. Xoom customers no longer have to choose between better exchange rates and fast deposits, as they can enjoy both. Plus they have the option of sending up to $10,000 per transaction.” Nasar Agboatwala, South Asia Marketing Manager for Xoom.

“I have been using Xoom for years, and have been extremely happy and satisfied with their service. Their new higher send limits will give me the flexibility to send larger amounts when needed. With their improved exchange rates, Xoom has the perfect combination of amazing exchange rates and fast deposits.” – Shivanku Misra, NY

About Xoom:

Xoom, a PayPal service, is a leading digital money transfer provider that enables consumers to send money, pay bills and send mobile reloads to family and friends around the world in a secure, fast and cost-effective way, using their mobile phone, tablet or computer. Xoom is headquartered in San Francisco and can be found online at www.xoom.com