Would like to be private about my love life: Parineeti Chopra

By Durga Chakravarty

Bollywood celebrities are opening up to the world about issues like facing depression and body shaming. While actress Parineeti Chopra says she is at ease about sharing other aspects about her life in public, her love life is not for all to know.

“Just about my love life, I would like to be private, because there is so much scrutiny in there. There are so many people in the world who are looking at you and judging you. I just don’t want that between me and my partner. And as respect to my partner, I shouldn’t be talking about it,” Parineeti told IANS on the phone from Mumbai.

The 27-year-old actress says that, as an actor, her life is open for everybody to be involved in.

“But other things. Because my life is out there in the open for everybody to be involved in, so I would like to share everything that’s going on in my life and I’m happy to do that,” she said.

Asked about her opinion on actors opening up about themselves in public, Parineeti said: “It’s great! To each his or her own. Some people are private, some people are comfortable talking.

“Obviously, as actors, whatever is happening in our life the whole world gets to know because it is reported by the media. You can choose what information to put out there and what not to.”

Parineeti made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl” and since then has been on a roll. She says while her launch pad in filmdom came easily, “the struggle was after that”.

“Clinching ‘Ishaqzaade’ or other films, performing and those films doing well or not… That was the struggle,” said the actress, who was earlier working with Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant.

“Right now I’m in a good place and happy with where I am, happy with the things that are happening. So, yeah, it’s been really good,” she added while reflecting on her journey.

Parineeti has seen highs with films like “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl”, “Ishaqzaade” and has even faced lows with duds like “Daawat-e-Ishq” and “Kill Dil”.

She said dull moments do affect her personally. “What’s happening in my personal life or what’s happening to me emotionally really affects the tone of the day. As I am growing up and becoming mature, I am learning,” she added.

The National Award winner describes herself as a “positive and an energetic personality”. “But when something is bothering me deep down, it’s tough to fight that,” she added.

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in “Meri Pyaari Bindu” with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Parineeti has also started shooting for “Takadum” with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.