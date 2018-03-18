World Hindu Foundation of America meets local organizations to discuss World Hindu Congress

Bartlett, Illinois: The World Hindu Foundation of America and Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America held an informal information session at the B.A.P.S Swaminarayan Temple in Bartlett, IL on March 16, attended by trustees and management representatives of various religious organizations and temples. There were representatives from B.A.P.S, Jain Temple, Uniya Mata Mid-west, ISKON, Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago, Chinmaya Mission, Gayatri Parivar and Great lake Temple. World Hindu Foundation’s Shamkant Sheth, president VHPA Chicago, made a brief video presentation on World Hindu Congress 2018 and answered questions and concerns. The WHF was represented by Nirav Patel, public relations coordinator; Shailesh Rajput, secretary, and Sanjay Shah, in-charge of logistics management.

The World Hindu Congress (WHC describes itself as a global platform for Hindus to connect, share ideas, inspire one another, and impact the common good. Held once every four years, WHC’s seven parallel conferences showcase how the values, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of the global Hindu community find expression in a variety of spheres, according to a press release from the organization. The WHC also serves as a platform to address critical issues impacting Hindus worldwide, including human rights, discrimination and cultural assaults, the press release said.

The World Hindu Congress 2018 which will be the 2nd WHC, will be held in Chicago September 7 – 9, at Hotel Westin in Lombard, Illinois.

“Inspired by the principle, Sumantrite Suvikrante or ‘Think Collectively, Achieve Valiantly’, WHC 2018 promises to be a movement not to be missed,” say organizers. It is being held on the eve of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic address to the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago. Hindus from around the world and of all backgrounds are invited to actively participate, organizers said in the press release.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, the first Hindu lawmaker to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, is the chairperson for the WHC. In a statement she released, Gabbard said she was honored to be the chair of the upcoming congress, adding, “With all that’s happening in the world, the universal message of aloha – love, peace, respect, and unity — is so needed. … Jai Sri Krishna!”

The inaugural WHC, held in November 2014, saw 1800 delegates from 53 countries, the website of the congress says. The theme of that congress was Sangachchhadhwam Samvadadhwam or “Step together. Express together,” a principle expressed in the Congress’ seven parallel conferences which brought together delegates from a wide array of fields — the arts; academia; business; community, social, and humanitarian organizations; government; industry; media; medicine; science; and technology. A diverse range of topics related to these fields were discussed.

For more information visit: www.whc2018.org