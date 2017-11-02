Women’s organization holds successful 5K run to raise funds

Apna Ghar, a women’s support group, held its 11th annual Stride Against Violence 5K run/walk fundraiser on Oct.15 and raised more than $40,000 in funds to help accomplish its mission to end gender violence.

Chicago Spirit Brigade returned this year to cheer the participants on, and Bollywood Groove, a Dance Studio in Chicago, led the walk in pre- and post-race dances.

The fundraiser was sponsored by BMO Harris Bank and Eileen Fisher and supported by many other organizations like Fleet Feet Sports, PepsiCo, Sparkling ICE, KIND Snacks, Dunkin Donuts, Vita Coco, Trader Joe’s, Chipotle, The Great American Bagel Company, Panera Bread, Giordano’s, Cross Town Fitness, and Dr. Surinder Nand.

Apna Ghar is one of the oldest organizations that was founded to help Indian-American and South Asian-American women and immigrants fight gender violence and get help.