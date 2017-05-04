WithumSmith+Brown among honorees at Saint Peter’s 2017 black-tie gala

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Saint Peter’s Healthcare System will honor the accounting firm of WithumSmith+Brown, PC, as the Bishop’s Award Recipient – the highest honor bestowed by Saint Peter’s – at its 2017 Gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Heldrich in New Brunswick.

Debra-Lynn Day-Salvatore, MD, chair, Department of Medical Genetics and Genomic Medicine, and Dinesh K. Singal, MD, director, the Cardio Metabolic Institute in Somerset, and medical director, Saint Peter’s Cardiac Cath Lab, will also be recognized with the Physician Appreciation Award for their contributions to Saint Peter’s Healthcare System and its healing mission.

“Saint Peter’s is indebted to WithumSmith+Brown for its long support of our healthcare system and for its record of charitable support on behalf of the people of central New Jersey,” said Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, interim CEO and president of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “Drs. Day-Salvatore and Singal are likewise deserving of our adulation for their work to heal the sick during storied careers that have touched and improved the lives of thousands of New Jerseyans.”

WithumSmith+Brown strives to follow a set of core values. For Withum, there are three such values: commitment to clients, commitment to staff and commitment to community. Giving back “is part of our DNA,” said Bill Hagaman, managing partner and CEO of Withum. One of the many beneficiaries of the company’s support has been Saint Peter’s University Hospital – over the years, Withum has given a total of $223,250 to the Saint Peter’s Foundation.

The company promotes a “Withum Week of Caring” during the Thanksgiving holiday, when all staff are encouraged to take time away from the office and give back or volunteer in their community. The Withum Community Outreach Group helps unite team members with various nonprofit organizations throughout the states in which they practice to volunteer and promote the mission of both Withum and the nonprofits they support.

Jim Hannan, a partner at Withum, was a long-time member of the Saint Peter’s Foundation board. “The firm was already supportive of Saint Peter’s when I joined (in 2001), so there was a common denominator between our family and the firm,” Hannan said. “It was a no-brainer to get involved at a higher level. Personally, I feel blessed to be associated with a firm that doesn’t focus just on the bottom line but also on the communities in which we live.”

“Withum should be the showcase as a company committed to social responsibility,” added Jim Choma, vice president and chief development officer of Saint Peter’s Foundation. “We are fortunate to be a recipient of their charitable support.”

Dr. Debra-Lynn Day-Salvatore, a resident of Princeton, was inspired to enter the medical field when her younger sister fell seriously ill as an infant. By the age of 14, Day-Salvatore began working as an extern in a hospital laboratory, learning the techniques from each section. Within a year, as a teenager, she developed the first immunochemistry laboratory in New Jersey. Her research has for the last 20 years focused primarily on lysosomal storage diseases. Dr. Day-Salvatore has shaped her career on the basic premises that there are “no limits, nothing is impossible – and I always did what I thought was right.”

Dr. Dinesh Singal, a West Windsor resident, has been an outspoken public advocate for treating our bodies better as a means of warding off disease, having hosted – along with Saint Peter’s endocrinologist Meena Murthy – a weekly one-hour radio show for the past 15 years that broadcasts to the region’s South Asian population. Weight is the hub of the wheel regarding health, he says, and conditions caused by weight are the spokes of that wheel. “Treat obesity and so much else that can go wrong with the body is resolved, even potential reversal of heart disease,” he said.

Established in 1981, Saint Peter’s Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. It builds on the system’s Catholic ministry and tradition of compassionate care by cultivating and distributing resources to advance the delivery of healthcare services. Contact the Saint Peter’s Foundation at (732) 745-8542 or write to: Saint Peter’s Foundation, 254 Easton Ave., New Brunswick, N.J. 08901.

About Saint Peter’s Healthcare System

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System Inc., parent company of the Saint Peter’s healthcare delivery system, is comprised of Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a 478-bed acute-care teaching hospital; Saint Peter’s Foundation, the fundraising arm of the hospital, and Saint Peter’s Health and Management Services Corp., which oversees the system’s outpatient facilities. These include the CARES Surgicenter; New Brunswick Cardiac Cath Lab; Community Care Services Inc., and Saint Peter’s Adult Day Center in Monroe. Saint Peter’s Healthcare System is sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Metuchen. For more information about Saint Peter’s Healthcare System visit www.saintpetershcs.com or call 732-745-8600.