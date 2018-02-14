Windy City Bulls And Indian-American Organization Celebrate Indian Heritage Night

Chicago, IL – The Federation of Indian Associations, an umbrella organization for Indian-Americans, in partnership with The Windy City Bulls basketball team, the official NBA D-League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, celebrated Indian Heritage Night on Feb. 9.

The FIA called it a “proud moment” for the organization because it was the second year in a row that it was partnering with the Windy City Bulls for such an event.

This concept was created and presented again this year by Sunil Shah, the founder president of this FIA, a press release from the organization said. Shah and current President of FIA Neil Khot, were honored and recognized on the center stage.

Indian Cultural dances were presented during the game by Junoon Dance Company and Kalashree Dance Academy by Toral Chaudhari. There were about 35 dancers of different ages, who braved inclement weather to represent their dance schools.

DJ Sahaj Shah played a mix of Indian and Western music to a cheering audience.

“This was a real honor for the Federation of Indian Associations,” Sunil Shah is quoted saying in the press release. Khot praised the 35 odd dancers from different dance schools who came and represented and presented Indian culture at the Basketball game. The FIA Executive Board also attended the event.