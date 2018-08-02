Will Donald Trump attend India’s Republic Day Parade?

The White House has acknowledged the fact that India has invited President Donald Trump to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in 2019; however, no decision has been made yet.

According to a Hindustan Times report, press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a briefing, “I know that the invitation has been extended, but I don’t believe a final decision has been made,” adding that Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be traveling to India in September to “begin the dialogue and the process and potential discussion for a presidential visit later in the year.”

Mattis and Pompeo will travel to New Delhi on September 6 for the inaugural of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue with Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

If President Trump accepts the invitation then he will be the second U.S. president to attend the Republic Day parade after Barack Obama, who attended it in 2015.