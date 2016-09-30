Why My Friends Saw The Presidential Debate As A Tie?

By Karna Adam

On Monday, 30 minutes into the presidential debate, I asked two of my friends which candidate they thought was winning on a scale of one to ten. One friend responded Clinton by seven. The other, Trump by five or six. On average, a virtual tie – and that should be troubling news for us all. Here’s why:

By any traditional measure, Clinton won the overall debate. To his credit, in the first 30 minutes, Trump did a good job of going toe-to-toe with Clinton. Neither candidate gained much ground on the economy, and, for Trump, seeming like Clinton’s equal means a successful presidential bid come November. As the debate wore on, however, Clinton’s constant jabs at the weak points of Trump’s candidacy seemed to wear him down. He became more unhinged.

On race relations, Trump was unapologetic about his birther support. On national security, he seemed more interested in attacking NATO allies over payment than condemning Russian leaders over state-sponsored cyber attacks. Last, on women, he deflected his prior comments about Clinton’s looks by questioning her stamina. But even there, he was outclassed. “As soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a cease fire…or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a congressional committee, he can talk to me about stamina,” she said. A mic drop moment.

From a policy standpoint, Clinton has long since won the election. According to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, for example, Clinton’s presidential proposals in regard to investment, taxes, and healthcare, would increase revenues by $200 billion. Trump’s, on the other hand, would decrease revenues by $5.8 trillion.

Overall both plans would increase the national debt over 10 years, but Clinton’s would do so by $200 billion while Trumps would do so by $5.3 trillion. Moreover, Clinton has provided a detailed plan for how to neutralize ISIS while Trump has claimed that his lack of a plan will be a winning one.

Why, then, are the polls so close? Why did my friends see the debate as a tie?

Because this election is not about policy. It is about anger. A decade’s worth of frustration over the lack of progress in communities across America has led people to trade in the hope of 2008 for the resentment of 2016. They don’t want detailed plans of how a politician will work day-by-day to make their lives better. How many of us, after all, have spent time on either candidate’s websites reading through the pages of reports explaining the logistics of the candidates’ rhetoric?

What people want is an effigy to burn. They need a cathartic release to the despair they felt over having to take their children grocery shopping while using food stamps. They want someone to feel the pain that they felt while searching for jobs month after month, for a year or more, each day descending deeper into silent hysteria.

No politician in D.C. has felt that kind of anguish. No Wall Streeter has either. So now, with the rise of Trump, everyone will. If polls from communities in Michigan and Pennsylvania are to be believed, it seems like someone will be elected who is not afraid to promise those communities jobs, even at the cost of increasing the national debt, creating economic inefficiency and alienating the rest of the world. (Hence a lack of TPP support by both candidates.)

When I think about this potential reality, I become concerned. In many ways, I can’t judge the preferences of these other communities. As someone privileged to have had access to a good college education, I will likely never know what it’s like to see every member of my family lose their jobs, one after the other. I hope to never understand the pain of having to cancel a daughter’s birthday party in order to scrape by for rent. But what I am sad about, is this:

Those same fathers, who have suffered through not being able to provide for their children, have been pushed so far into despair that they are willing to vote for a candidate who has the capacity to call their daughters slobs and pigs. In other words, our current system is failing so much that, whether out of anger, self-interest, or both, in November, the country may choose to elect someone who has insulted whole genders, whole religions, and whole races.

The further tragedy is that, should Trump be elected this November, there will be no respite for the working class families that elected him. Going by Trump’s policy positions, the country could sink further into the economic abyss. The communities that have suffered most could lose the most.

One thing is for sure: if our country is headed for four years of a Trump presidency, it will mean a reshuffling of the GOP on the same magnitude as when the Southern Democrats left the Democratic Party. That might even mean more Democratic wins down the road. Somehow, though, I don’t get the sense that any Democrat will see that as much of a silver lining.

Karna Adam is a recent Dartmouth College graduate