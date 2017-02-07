White supremacist group distribute racist fliers in Connecticut

Editor, Posted On : February 7, 2017 8:14 pm

Racist fliers by white supremacist groups targeting non-White communities are proliferating in the United States. After some fliers targeting Indian families were reported from Texas, more has been found distributed in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Police said several printed fliers were found on driveways and in mailboxes on Newtown Avenue in Norwalk on Monday. The fliers read, “We must secure the existence of our race and a future for white children. Make America White Again.”

Officials say the fliers also list a link to a white supremacist website, reported NBC News.

Norwalk residents placed a complaint with the police department. Norwalk Police Spokesman Lt. Terry Blake said detectives are investigating the fliers.

Last week, ABC News reported a threatening racist flier was found by an unidentified Indian family living in the Riverstone community in Fort Bend, Texas. In November, close to Thanksgiving, similar racist fliers targeting Indians and Indian Americans were found in McKinney, Texas.

The unidentified family in Fort Bend found the flier left at their home in the middle of the night. The opening sentence was “Our new President, Donald J Trump is God’s gift to the white nation.” It added: “we need to get rid of Muslims, Indians, and Jews,” telling them to “get out of Texas and go back to where you came from.”

The family is too frightened to report it to police, much less discuss it publicly. They don’t know if they were specifically targeted, or if their house was selected at random, reported ABC News, quoting a family friend of the family.

“It is literally spewing in word form hate for everybody who isn’t white Anglo Saxon,” the family friend was quoted as saying. “That’s basically what this letter says.”

More than 1,000 incidents of hateful intimidation and harassment were reported nationwide from November 9 through December 12, many of them apparently committed by supporters of President Donald Trump, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

SPLC listed 71 such incidents in Texas, third behind California and New York, but the group acknowledged the accounts it has received are largely anecdotal.

