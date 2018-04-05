Wheels Global Foundation launches app on motherhood

NEW YORK – Wheels Global Foundation (WGF) and Wheels Charitable Foundation India along with Spoken Tutorial Project, IIT Bombay and Sunrise Computer Software Pvt. Ltd. launched an app in India earlier this year that will help mothers and anganwadi workers in breastfeeding, complementary feeding and maternal nutrition to tackle malnutrition in India.

By empowering people with knowledge about correct breastfeeding techniques and complementary feeding along with maternal nutrition for the first 1,000 days of the baby, the app aims to reduce infant mortality in India and other parts of the world.

Considering the importance of health awareness among the people, WGF in association with IIT Bombay under the leadership of Prof. Kannan Moudglaya of the chemical engineering department and the principal investigator of Spoken Tutorial Project at IIT Bombay, created multimedia content which will help with breastfeeding and complementary foods for pregnant and lactating mothers, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and Gujarati.

“Exclusive breastfeeding is the first cut solution to malnutrition in India, with the consequential benefit of increasing the GDP by several percentage points,” said Moudglaya, in a press release.

The app’s original content was developed by Dr. Rupal Dalal, an internationally recognized authority on child nutrition and development who has monitored more than 10,000 children under the age of five and has set up the FMCH and SMDT Community Nutrition Intervention Model in Maharashtra.

“The app will show mothers Spoken Tutorials for correct latching and breastfeeding techniques, complementary feeding, guidelines for maternal nutrition, breastfeeding conditions and difficulties, reading growth charts and other such important topics,” said Satyajit Kulkarni, the COO of Wheels Charitable Foundation, in a statement.

This multimedia content developed by IIT alumnus Uday M. Mehta of Sunrise Computer Software Pvt. Ltd is integrated on “Maa-Shishu Aarogya” Interactive Mobile App, an integral part of an experiential learning platform called ‘Maharishi Augmented Reality System – MARS’.

The app can be downloaded on android mobile devices only.