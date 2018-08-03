WhatsApp working on picture-in-picture mode for Android

SAN FRANCISCO – One of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world — WhatsApp — is working on a much anticipated “picture-in-picture mode” for Android platform.

The feature, once rolled out, will allow users to continue the video call on a minimized screen while browsing through the rest of their conversation.

According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early, the messaging app has recently submitted a new update through the “Google Play Beta Program”, bringing the version up to 2.18.234.

“WhatsApp is working very hard for past many months in order to add this feature, adding new improvements in the next updates. After implementing the feature on WhatsApp for iOS, we can finally affirm it will be possible, in the next updates, to view YouTube and Instagram videos in WhatsApp, using the Picture-in-Picture mode,” WABetaInfo reported late on Thursday.

However, the feature is not available for development reasons and it needs to get many other improvements before it is officially enabled for all WhatsApp users.

“For this reason, it’s ok if you have updated your WhatsApp version and it’s not working for you,” the report added.