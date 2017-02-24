What makes Kritika Kamra nervous

IANS, Posted On : February 24, 2017 10:58 am

MUMBAI

Actress Kritika Kamra says that sometimes she gets nervous while reading the script of her TV show “Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta”.

“I’m not finding any problems while shooting the scenes, but sometimes while reading the script I get nervous as there are these big words in Hindi and Urdu. I face little difficulty while reading it at length so I spend extra time in rehearsing the same,” Kritika said in a statement about the Life OK show.

She has also downloaded a Hindi translator application on her phone.

It helps her with the meaning of words and easy pronunciation.