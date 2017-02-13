Wharton alum Radhika Angara dies after tree falls on her in Singapore

February 13, 2017

NEW YORK: In a horrible tragedy, Radhika Angara, 38, regional digital marketing head for the Asia-Pacific at MasterCard, and alum of Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania and Ithaca College, died when a tembusu tree fell on her at the Botanic Gardens in Singapore, on Saturday.

Angara was at the Gardens with her family when the 40m-tall tree came crashing down, pinning her down, reported The Straits Times. Her French husband, Jerome Rouch-Sirech, 39, and their two children, one-year-old twins, were also injured in the incident.

Rouch-Sirech was discharged from National University Hospital (NUH) last Saturday night. According to his LinkedIn profile, he heads retail at Puma South-east Asia.

Angara, who’s been described as an inspirational leader who garnered huge respect from all who knew her, was an Indian national. She worked at MasterCard after leaving global social and mobile payment platform Fastacash last year, where she was chief marketing and strategy officer.

The New Paper reported Angara moved to Singapore in January 2013 when she joined Fastacash. She was previously vice-president of marketing at Myntra Designs in Bangalore. She had also held positions at France-based electronic payment company Ingenico and international food company General Mills.

In a message, Fastacash chief executive officer Mark Carter said Angara was a pivotal member of the management team and “an inspirational leader who garnered huge respect from all who knew her”.

“Radhika was always there to support colleagues through the Fastacash journey and will be deeply missed. Our condolences and deepest sympathies go to her family at this sad time,” he added.

Senior vice-president of communications for Asia-Pacific at MasterCard Georgette Tan said Angara joined the firm nearly four months ago as the Asia-Pacific region lead for digital marketing.

She said MasterCard is working with Angara’s family to offer support through the MasterCard Employee Assistance Fund and will be providing additional support through other means over the weeks ahead, reported the Straits Times.

“(Radhika) had an energy and warmth that won her the respect of her peers and managers alike,” said Tan.

She added that Angara was “a highly talented professional, a rising star in her field and a valued member” of the Asia-Pacific marketing and communications team. “She will be deeply missed.”

A 26-year-old Singaporean woman was also injured in the incident that took place at least 50m away from the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, but has since then been discharged from hospital.