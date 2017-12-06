Wesley, Sini Mathews denied to see biological daughter

The adoptive parents of Indian American Sherin Mathews, Wesley and Sini Mathews, were ordered by a judge, not to have any access to their 3-year-old biological daughter after the state convinced the judge that the couple “were not fit to be parents.”

According to the Associated Press, Wesley has been charged with first-degree felony injury to a child in the death of Sherin Mathews and Sini has been charged with child endangerment or abandonment relating to the death.

Wesley had told investigators earlier that Sherin had died after choking on milk which he forced her to drink.

The Associated Press reported that on Tuesday, Richardson police Detective Jules Farmer testified that Wesley Mathews told officers that he was force-feeding Sherin, who was underweight, with milk in the early morning on Oct. 7 when she choked and died in his arms.

Wesley then told officers that he placed her body in the back of his car with a bag of garbage and drove to a shopping center where he threw away the garbage and then drove to the culvert to hide Sherin’s body, which was found there two weeks later on Oct. 22.

Farmer also said that Wesley had turned off a geo-locating setting on his phone that morning and that he appeared shocked when he was asked about it and also noticed a dark stain on the shorts Wesley was wearing.

The Associated Press further reported that Sini told police that she woke up at around 5 a.m. on Oct. 7 and found Sherin missing while Wesley was “sitting at the kitchen table with a strange look on his face,” Farmer said.

When she was asked if she knew if her husband had done something with their daughter, she said she was unsure and asked police if she would still be able to attend a baby shower later that day, Farmer added.

Stained clothes were also found in the trash inside the Mathews’ home, which are thought to be Sherin’s and are currently being tested.

Last week, Dr. Suzanne Dakil testified during the first day of the custodial hearing and said that she had suspected abuse after looking at Sherin’s x-rays and even reported her concerns to Child Protective Services (CPS).

Wesley and Sini had adopted Sherin from India and learned of her developmental condition on a trip to India in 2016.

In an earlier News India Times reports it was stated that Sherin was left home alone on the night of Oct. 6 when Wesley and Sini took their biological daughter out to dinner.

Wesley originally told police that Sherin had disappeared at 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 when he had punished her for not drinking her milk, but reported her missing five hours later.

Their biological daughter was taken into the custody of CPS shortly after Sherin was reported missing and is now living family in the Houston area.