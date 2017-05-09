We all have individualistic tastes: Anil Kapoor on fashion

IANS, Posted On : May 9, 2017 2:19 pm

MUMBAI

Actor Anil Kapoor says all his family members have a different take on fashion and they all want to keep it individualistic, rather than being dependent on each other for the fashion advise.

“Fashion is very individualistic and depends from and person to person. Harshvardhan (son) has a different way of dressing, I have a different way and you know Sonam (daughter Sonam Kapoor) has a different way and so does (my wife) Sunita. We all have individualistic tastes and nobody take advise. They do what they feel like,” Anil told IANS.

The actor launched the standalone store of premium menswear brand SELECTED HOMME here with Harshvardhan.

Located at Palladium, the store comprises three distinctive lines, Indigo, Heritage and Identity ranging from ageless classics to contemporary essentials.

The “Mirzya” actor told IANS: “I think because of social media, it has become such an important thing and everybody has been talking about in the last couple of years,” talking of fashion.

Does he take fashion advise from his style conscious father?

He said: “Our conversations are more about performance, acting and how one can improve, learn and be better. I think fashion is something to enjoy.”

Meanwhile, his sisters Sonam and Rhea have joined creative forces to launch a new clothing brand by the name of Rheson on May 12.

