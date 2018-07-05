Watch Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar blown away by Magic Singh’s card trick

British-Indian magician Magic Singh was recently in Mumbai, performing at the engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Singh also performed at a private meet, held at Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s residence which was attended by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood hero Varun Dhawan, among others.

According to a press release, Khan, Tendulkar and Dhawan were amazed by Singh’s card tricks.

“I love my art and performing to crowds all over the world. The performances in Mumbai this week have been particularly special because I’ve been able to share my work with legends who I have personally looked up to such as Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar – masters in their art. These icons have brought their magic to millions around the world over the years and it was a pleasure to dazzle them with some of my magic in return,” Magic Singh was quoted as saying in a press release.

Magic Singh has performed for many celebrities in the past, including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Dame Judi Dench, Craig David, Peter Andre, and Simon Pegg.

Watch video of Magic Singh performing a card trick in which Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan and Sachin Tendulkar participated: