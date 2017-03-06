Wastage isn’t glamorous, feeding people is: Freida Pinto

India-born US-based actress Freida Pinto says wastage of food is not at all glamorous, adding that instead of dumping leftovers one should give it to someone.

Taking forward this thought, Freida joined hands with a San Francisco-based food recovery technology company called Copia to ensure that no food was wasted at this years’ Oscars party.

Copia is known for providing restaurants or party organisers with pick up and delivery facilities, and also help them package and distribute leftover food. Freida, also known for her active participation in social initiatives like Girl Rising, is happy to do her bit for the society.

“When Awards Week gives back – food that would have otherwise been wasted has now been shared and connected with the LA LGBT Center, just 3.3 miles away from the event in Los Angeles. Wastage isn’t glamorous, feeding people is! Zero Waste Zero Hunger, Eat like a star,” Freida posted on Instagram last week.

The “Slumdog Millionaire” actor also added: “The stories that feed our culture has now fed over 800 people. Sharing excess food to feed our community is a no-brainer. Thank you Film independent Spirit Awards Go Copia LA mission for making this happen!”

She also took the initiative to Oscars, which was held here on February 26.

Freida posted: “So excited to be kicking off Oscar weekend with this fantastic initiative. This year Copia and I team up with some of Oscar weekends biggest parties to recover excess food and deliver it to communities most in need in Los Angeles. Because this food is too good to be wasted.”

