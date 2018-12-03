Washington Leadership Program begins accepting applications for 2019 summer internships

The Washington Leadership Program (WLP) has now started accepting Indian American college students’ applications for its 2019 public service internships.

The program places students for an eight-week summer internship at congressional offices and various other federal government agencies, and it is accompanied by a structured leadership curriculum, as well as networking opportunities.

The internship will start on June 8, 2019 and end on August 2, 2019.

The application package is available on the WLP website and the deadline for submitting applications is January 15, 2019.

The WLP internship program was launched in 1995 by former Indian American publisher Gopal Raju, with the mission of building the next generation of Indian American leaders.

The organization was then launched as a nonprofit in 2008 after Raju’s death to honor his memory.

“The WLP is the only organization that focuses on building a pipeline of future leaders from our community. In order to have a voice and seat at the table, we need to invest in the young and bright minds who want to change their country. The WLP not only gets the most talented from our community to learn the ins and outs of politics, but we get access to movers and shakers in D.C. who want to see this pipeline grow and flourish,” Harin Contractor, a member of the WLP Executive Board, said in a statement.