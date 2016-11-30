Wall Street Sheriff Preet Bharara Tells Trump He Will Stay On

By Ela Dutt

High profile Democratic appointee Preet Bharara, often called the Sheriff of Wall Street, will be staying on as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The Wall Street Journal and other news outlets reported Bharara met Trump Nov. 30 afternoon and was asked by the incoming president if he would like to continue in office. Bharara said he would.

“We had a good meeting,” Bharara told reporters after his meeting with Trump, the Journal reported. “I agreed to stay on,” the U.S. Attorney added. He also said he had spoken with Sen. Jeff Sessions,Trump’s choice for attorney general.

With a President-elect who said Wall Street had cause many problems and that his opponent Hillary Clinton was in the pockets of Wall Street executives, Trump sounds like the Bharara who went after the big guys in his jurisdiction. It’s not clear if there’s any meeting of minds here and how long Bharara may continue.

Even while vilifying Wall Street, Trump has brought in some heavyweights to head key portfolios during his transition to the White House.

“I know Wall Street. I know the people on Wall Street…. I’m not going to let Wall Street get away with murder. Wall Street has caused tremendous problems for us,.” Trump once said, and accused Clinton of taking big bucks from financiers for her campaign. But he has been for deregulation and for doing away with Dodd-Frank, the bill passed by Democrats to keep big banks in check.

Over his tenure as U.S. Attorney, Bharara has become a nationally known figure for aggressively prosecuting white collar crimes including those involving former managing director of McKinsey & Co. and former Goldman Sachs board member Rajat Gupta, as well as insider traders like Sri Lankan-origin Raj Rajaratnam of Galleon hedge fund who was sentenced for 11 years. He also raised the ire of Indian diplomatic corps when he arrested Devyani Khobragade, a senior official in the Indian Consulate in New York for visa fraud.

Bharara was appointed by President Obama on the strong recommendation of Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Over the last few years, he has built a reputation for going after white-collar crime and high profile politicos, the latest being the former State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos.

Meanwhile, Bharara, in a Tweet, noted the first year anniversary of Silver’s conviction.

“One year ago today, Sheldon Silver got justice, and at long last, so did the people of New York,” Bharara tweeted Nov. 30.

The South Asian Bar Association of North America President Vichal Kumar, in a statement sent to News India Times, said the organization was “enthused” about the initial reports of Bharara remaining in office. “Bharara’s selflessness, humility and dedication to public service continue to inspire many attorneys who have heard the call to serve,” Kumar said.

President Barack Obama nominated Bharara in May 2009 and he was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate that August. He has been overseeing the investigation and litigation of all criminal and civil cases in his jurisdiction which includes New York, Bronx, Westchester, Dutchess, and Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Sullivan counties. His office of more than 220 Assistant U.S. Attorneys, handles a high volume of cases that include domestic and international terrorism, narcotics and arms trafficking, white collar crime, public corruption, gang violence, organized crime, and civil rights violations.

According to his office, Bharara renewed the focus on large-scale financial frauds and created the Complex Frauds Unit and the complementary Civil Frauds Unit. The Civil Frauds Unit has collected close to $500 million in settlements since its inception, including multi-million dollar settlements with Deutsche Bank and CitiMortgage for faulty lending practices and other fraudulent conduct, the official website says. Deutsche Bank was one of the very few large banks that continued its relationship with the real estate Mogul now about to enter the Oval Office.

Bharara recently concluded a two-year term as a member of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee and as Chair of its Subcommittee on White Collar Fraud. He is Co-Chair of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Working Group of the interagency Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force.

Prior to becoming the U.S. Attorney, Bharara served as Chief Counsel and Staff Director of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Administrative Oversight and the Courts. During his tenure, he helped to lead the Senate Judiciary Committee investigation of the firing of United States Attorneys during George W. Bush administration.

Bharara graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College with an A.B. in Government in 1990, and from Columbia Law School with a J.D. in 1993.