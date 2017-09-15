Vocalist Bhoomi Trivedi highlight of garba celebration

BARTLETT, IL

Leading Indian vocalist Bhoomi Trivedi has a full schedule in the months ahead including live shows and garba. On Sept. 2, Trivedi did not fail to entertain the audience at a garba event in Bartlett Park, in a memorable evening of Navratri raas garba.

Trivedi, 28, hails from Vadodara, and was brought up in a musical family. She started to learn music while she was in 8th grade. She has a wide range from filmi music to electronic pop and rock music.

The hall was packed, and a large number of attendees performed the Garba, the popular dance form in northwest India featuring children and women in colorful outfits dancing around the idol of goddess Shakti. They tapped to the rhythm of the songs sung by Trivedi. Later during the dance, the participants added wooden sticks (dandiya raas), the tempo slowly increasing. The non-stop dancing went on for hours, and the event concluded in wee hours of morning highlighted by devotional aarti.

“Navaratri Garba is very special for me as it creates an amazing atmosphere of colors, music and then there is always the fun of dressing up. Events like this showcase Indian culture to the non-Indian communities”, said one of the attendees. Speaking at the event, Altaf Bukhari of A.B. Entertainment, which presented the program, said such festivities carry a message of unity and brotherhood to a new generation born in this county. He also thanked the audience and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.

The event also included prizes to the best dressed male and female garba dancers, as well as best dressed couple. There were various booths at the event ranging from designer apparel and jewelry to satellite services, banking products and books.

The event was presented by Gaurang Patel of New Era Entertainment along with Bukhari, Pankaj Raval and Payal Shah. At a press conference Sept. 1, at Holiday Inn, Itasca, Illinois, Trivedi explained the significance of garba in her life. She also talked about her upcoming projects and live shows.