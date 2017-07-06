Vivek Murthy, Shantanu Narayen honored with ‘Great Immigrants’ award

NEW YORK: Adobe chief Shantanu Narayen and former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy were among 38 immigrants honored with the ‘Great Immigrants’ annual award, on July 4, for their role in helping advance the country’s society, culture and economy.

Murthy, 39, was born in the UK and is a graduate from both Harvard University and Yale University.

He was appointed Surgeon General by former President Barack Obama in 2014, becoming the first-ever Indian American to occupy the post and the youngest ever surgeon general of the country but was dismissed by the Trump administration in April.

Narayen, 55, is a native of Hyderabad and has an undergraduate degree in electronics engineering along with a master’s degree in computer science and an MBA from UC Berkeley.

He is a board member of Pfizer and US-India Business Council (USIBC) and was among a select group of CEOs who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington for a roundtable during the leader’s recent visit.

Since 2006, the corporation has recognized the contributions of naturalized citizens each year and this year, the honorees represented more than 30 different countries of origin with a wide range of personal immigration stories and a high-level of professional leadership in numerous fields.

“Our annual tribute to ‘Great Immigrants’ demonstrates the richness of talent, skills, and achievements that immigrants from around the world bring to every sphere of American society,” said Vartan Gregorian, president of Carnegie Corporation of New York.

“This campaign reminds us of the debt the United States owes to generations of immigrants who become citizens and contribute to the progress of this country. Today, we celebrate and thank them,” he added.