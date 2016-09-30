Visiting Jharkand Chief Minister Urges NRIs To Invest In The State

By Suman Guha Mozumder

Visiting Jharkand chief minister Raghubar Das made a high pitch for American investment in the state last week, calling especially upon NRIs from Jharkhand to be partners in the development of the state that has since its creation 15 years ago failed to realize its full potential thanks to political instability.

At an investment road show at the Taj Pierre Hotel in New York Sept 28, Das noted that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said ‘Make In India’ but ‘Make in India’, actually started with ‘Make in Jharkhand by Jamshedji Tata way back in 1907 with the founding of the Tata Steel plant which then was the largest private sector investment in Asia.

Describing Jharkhand as the land of opportunity for investments in various sectors, the chief minister said that some of the areas where investments are being sought include agriculture, tourism, food processing, mining, steel industry, power and automobile industries as well as health and medical sectors and urban development.

“The NRIs have contributed to the development of America; now I urge some of you to come back and quickly put the state on the path of development. We will treat our success as your success,” Das said.

The chief minister, who was accompanied by a six-member official delegation, including state’s chief secretary Rajbala Verma and industry secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal, as well as business leaders from the state, was in New York on the last leg of his international road show that began with his attending the ‘Mining Expo’ in Las Vegas, Nevada, followed by meetings with prospective investors in San Francisco where he and his delegation had an interaction with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

The New York luncheon meeting , “Investment Opportunities in Jharkhand”, hosted by the USIBC and CII, was attended ,among others, by industrialist Prakash Hinduja, and some NRI entrepreneurs from Jharkhand, a few of whom expressed interest in setting up solar projects in the state.

The Jharkhand government will organize a “Global Investor Summit” at Ranchi 16-17 Feb. 2017, in partnership with CII to showcase the state’s immense investment potential and to attract investors to the state.