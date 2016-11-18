Virginia Teen Sentenced To 40 Years For Murder Of Harshad Patel

From News Dispatches

A Virginia teenager was sentenced November 8 to serve 40 years in prison for the botched holdup and killing of a Chesterfield business owner. Nineteen-year-old Trayvon Malik Wilhite is one of three teens charged in the Jan. 11 robbery attempt and murder of 55-year-old Harshad Patel.

According to Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge David E. Johnson, Wilhite “arrogantly and contemptuously” assumed he had a right to rob Patel and then kill him “as he saw fit,” The Richmond Times reported. During his arrest, Wilhite told police he was high on a hallucinogenic drug and did not intend to kill Patel. “He shouldn’t have to take cover in his own place of business,” the judge said, adding that Wilhite mistakenly believed Patel was reaching for a gun and blamed the victim for crouching behind the counter to protect himself. Patel was unarmed.

At the conclusion of the 90-minute hearing, Johnson sentenced Wilhite to a total of 73 years in prison with 33 suspended in the killing and attempted robbery of Patel, whom the judge described as a beloved family man and respected business owner, The Richmond Times reported. Wilhite faced a maximum punishment of life plus 23 years. But recommended state sentencing guidelines called for an active prison term of between 25 years and six months on the low end and 42 years and 6 months on the high end.

According to a CBS report, defense attorney Denis Englisby urged leniency, noting the lack of parental guidance Wilhite’s life by a mother who left him at age eight, and a father who cared for his son but traveled the world as a career seaman in the U.S. Navy. Wilhite was essentially raised by his maternal grandmother and during much of that time had repeated run-ins with the law for shoplifting, theft, underage possession of alcohol and drugs, and assaulting a police officer, the CBS report said. When Wilhite was arrested in Patel’s killing, he was free on bond for stealing a tip jar full of money from a Chesterfield car wash.

After his arrest, Wilhite confessed he was the sole shooter but accompanied by two other teens, Thomas L. Jennings III, 18, and Wilhite’s younger brother, Tyquise, 14. Police believe a fourth person was involved, but he was never identified.

The trio was captured on Patel’s in-house surveillance video as the crime unfolded.

Patel and his wife, Sarla, had purchased the store about three and a half years earlier; the couple had twin girls, who were only 2½ at the time, the CBS report said.

Wilhite entered Alford pleas Aug. 18 to first-degree murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and felonious use of a firearm. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit to the crime but acknowledges the prosecution’s evidence is sufficient for a finding of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Wilhite’s alleged accomplices are awaiting trial. Jennings was to have been tried Aug. 30, but the proceeding has been postponed indefinitely. A new trial date is to be set Nov. 21. Tyquise Wilhite is set to appear Dec. 19 for a motions hearing.