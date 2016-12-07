Virginia Healthcare Co. CEO Pleads Guilty To Multimillion Fraud

By a Staff Writer

Sreedhar Potarazu, 51, of Potomac, Maryland pleaded guilty Dec. 2, to charges of inducing interstate travel to commit a fraud and failing to account for and pay over employment taxes.

The Indian-American created an elaborate web of deception through false documents, emails, website, false bank accounts and bank statements, and other means, to fool shareholders and prospective buyers, as well as the Internal Revenue Service, making off with more than $30 million from his victims.

Potarazu faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 3 next year.

“For years Potarazu enriched himself by abusing the trust of his company’s many investors and stealing millions of dollars from them through a complex scheme of fraud and deceit,” Dana J. Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is quoted saying in a press release.

According to the statement of facts filed with the plea agreement, Potarazu was an ophthalmic surgeon who was licensed in Maryland and Virginia. Around September 2000 he founded VitalSpring Technologies Inc., a Delaware corporation which operated in McLean, Virginia and provided data analysis and services relating to health care expenditures.

In or around the end of 2015, VitalSpring started doing business as Enziime, LLC, a Delaware corporation. From its inception, Potarazu was VitalSpring’s CEO, President, and served as a member of the Board of Directors.

Around 2009, Potarazu provided materially false and misleading information to VitalSpring’s shareholders to induce more than $30 million in capital investments in the company. He told shareholders on numerous occasions that VitalSpring’s sale was imminent, which would have resulted in profits for shareholders, and also concealed from shareholders that VitalSpring failed to account for and pay over more than $7.5 million in employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

From 2009 to the present, Potarazu solicited investments in VitalSpring from investors and shareholders by way of in-person meetings, emails, telephone conference calls, webinars, and phone calls. From in or about 2009 through in or about 2016, Potarazu raised approximately $32 million from more than 160 victim investors.

Potarazu admitted that from 2007 to 2016, VitalSpring accrued an employment tax liability of more than $7.5 million.

Between 2008 and 2015, instead of paying over employment tax, Potarazu caused VitalSpring to make millions of dollars of expenditures, including thousands of dollars in transfers to himself and others, the publication of Potarazu’s book called, “Get Off the Dime,” a sedan car service, and travel.