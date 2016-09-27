Virginia Girl Shruthi Mathur’s Dream Come True

By Ela Dutt

For the girl from Great Falls, Virginia, who grew up on a regular diet of Bollywood movies, what could be more surreal than being on the sets of the latest film from Mumbai, “Banjo” starring Nargis Fakhri, released Sept. 23.

Shruthi Mathur, an up-and-coming actress, writer, and TV correspondent, who describes herself as a “bubbly” personality in her Web photo, lives up to that word, as she relates her experience — as an Indian-American who came as a toddler to the U.S., was brought up mostly in Virginia, working on a Bollywood set, in New York City, with one of the most famous stars on the Indian screen!

Based in New York until recently when she moved to Los Angeles, “On my next adventure,” Mathur said. Being in a Bollywood movie, in however small a part is like coming full circle for the daughter of a family of singers, musicians, and entrepreneurs hailing from Lucknow. “I learnt Hindi solely by watching Bollywood movies with my mom and grandma growing up, so it’s quite poetic how this has come full circle,” she told Desi Talk.

“Banjo” is a musical drama about a young singer in the U.S. (Nargis Fakhri) who goes in search of inspiration to India at the insistence of her best friend Mira (Shruthi Mathur). It is Marathi film-maker Ravi Jadhav’s first Hindi film. The protagonist is Riteish Deshmukh, a street musician who plays a mean banjo. The film has a deeper message about a disappearing art, banjo playing through the lives of street players.

It is also possibly a play on Fakhri’s own life. Born to a South Asian father and Caucasian mother, in New York City, Fakhri, a model and actress says on her official website that she comes from humble beginnings and that “It was a struggle growing up in my neighborhood, I was faced with many adversities throughout my childhood & teenage years.” She began working at 15, teaching arts, crafts & ceramics at a summer camp for four years, moving on to college for a degree in psychology and fine arts. Getting a teaching internship in her final year of college woke her to the fact that she did not want to be a teacher and wanted to experience life fully before teaching. “At this point, I decided to take matters into my own hands… I packed my bags and set out to explore the world & see what it had to offer,” Fakhri says on her website, quite like the character Chris, going off the India to explore music opportunities.

Interacting with Fakhri on the set and off was a breeze for Mathur. “Nargis is from New York City so I bonded with her,” Mathur said, “She and I have similar backgrounds – brought up in the U.S. – and now we were sitting in New York and doing a Bollywood scene.”

“We (Fakhri and Mathur) also bonded over the fact that we are both free spirits,” Mathur said. “And I bonded with Director Jadhav because the story (in “Banjo”) is about everyone who has a dream – everyone has a dream — and follows it.” She obviously touched a chord with Jadhav as he selected her from among 40 applicants who wanted to play Mira.

Working with an Indian cast and crew was “amazing” Mathur said. “It was so surreal – looking at the Manhattan skyline, on one side and turning to find crowds of people watching us. And being escorted by body guards.” Mathur said she had 7 or 8 scenes to film and barely a day to go over the script. Considering a lot of footage ends up on the cutting floor, Mathur says she is happy just to have a few lines in the movie.

Mathur feels she has followed her dreams too. Because of her early interest in journalism, the Virginia native studied International Media and Theater at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. But while in high school, she had already hosted her own show – Darshan; had bylines in the Baltimore Sun newspaper, and performed shows at the Smithsonian Museum, she said. She served on the National Youth Council of the American Red Cross which gave her to opportunity to travel around the country raising awareness for international causes, Mathur added.

She worked as a journalist in New York City and Washington, D.C., for ABC News, National Geographic Traveler, and Voice of America and as an on-air TV reporter for a variety of international channels based out of the Middle East, Africa, & Asia, including KSA2 (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia channel 2), Arise TV, and Sahara One, “where I interviewed some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and Bollywood,” she told Desi Talk.

Now she shuttles between New York City and Los Angeles, “living my bicoastal dream while acting, writing, producing and collaborating with other artists.”

She recently created, wrote, pitched, and sold a sci-fi screenplay to Nickelodeon, “A sci-fi, time-travel project. I can’t tell you the name because it is still in development,” Mathur said.

When director Jadhav first told her that her character, music student Mira, was a catalyst for inspiring Fakhri’s character Chris, to chase her musical dreams, “I could immediately relate to Mira, as it made me think of how I motivated my brother Shomin, who is an actual NYC music student,” Mathur enthused. He can play 8 different instruments including the Banjo, she said. “This time he was my inspiration.”

During filming at two major sites in New York City, with Fakhri, Mathur says, her mother helped her go over lines on Skype. She describes them as “Bollywood lessons from mom.”