Vin Gopal honors Indian American community in New Jersey

NEW YORK – Indian American New Jersey state Senator Vin Gopal honored 11 members of the Indian American community, on March 30, at the Deewan Banquet Hall in Piscataway.

Among those honored include:

Entrepreneur of the Year: Chirag Patel of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Non-Profit of the Year: SKN Foundation

Organization of the Year: Indian Business Association of Iselin, NJ

Physician of the Year: Dr. Sumul Raval

Public Servant of the Year: Shanti Narra, Middlesex County Freeholder

Restaurateur of the Year: Harpal Obhan of Deewan Banquet Hall

Attorney of the Year: Satish Poondi of Wilentz Law Firm

Educator of the Year: Dr. Khyati Joshi, Professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University

Pharmacist of the Year: Sam Maddali of United Pharmacy Network

Student of the Year: Krina Shah of Freehold, NJ

Rising Star: Shariq Ahmed of Edison, NJ.

“I am awed by the incredible work that the South-Asian community does in our great state every day. The leadership of South-Asian American business owners, scientists, doctors and students has reinvigorated local economies, provided fresh insight into complex problems and exemplified the service and passion of citizenship. As the state’s first South-Asian American Senator, I am extremely proud to represent this community and serve as their voice in Trenton,” said Gopal, in a statement, accompanying a press release.

“These honorees truly embody and exemplify the passion, determination and talent that define our community. It is my great privilege to recognize each of these incredible honorees who stand as pillars in our community. I thank each of our honorees for their work and service and join our community at large in congratulating them on their very well deserved awards,” he added.

“Thank you to Harpal Obhan for hosting our award ceremony at your beautiful establishment, the Deewan Banquet Hall, as well as Ritesh Shah, chairman of the South-Asian American Caucus in Monmouth County, for his dedication to civil service and public activism. I would also like to thank my co-MC for the evening, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji,” he added.