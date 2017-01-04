Vin Diesel To Visit India, Confirms Deepika Padukone

Actor Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Universal Studios Hollywood’s thrill ride,”Fast & Furious — Supercharged”, in Universal City of California, the United States, on June 23, 2015.

– MUMBAI

Hollywood star Vin Diesel will visit India later this month to promote the forthcoming film “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”. Indian actress Deepika Padukone, who features in a key role in the movie, confirmed his visit with a tweet in Hindi.

In the tweet, Deepika said: “Vin, India is waiting for you with bated breath. Will meet you soon on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13. Lots of love from us.”

The movie, a new instalment in the “xXx” series after the 2002 film “xXx” and the 2005 entertainer “xXx: State of the Union”, released in India on Ja 4, before anywhere else in the world.

The movie marks Deepika’s foray into Hollywood, and given that the trailer features a lot of her, the actress’ fans are looking forward to the movie even more.

Deepika is currently on a tour with the film’s team and her first stop was Mexico.

“Vin will be coming with Deepika to India, and a couple of other people associated with the movie might come too,” a source in the know of developments, told IANS.

Which cities in India will they visit? “Vin’s itinerary is yet to be fixed, but he will make sure the movie is well-promoted for the Indian fans as it is releasing here first,” the source added.

The action movie is directed by DJ Caruso.

– IANS