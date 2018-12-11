Victim is thankful to Indian American state trooper who saved his life

Rony Bottex is thankful to the Indian American trooper who saved his life during an accident that occurred on Interstate 95 near Hobe Sound, Florida, on December 3.

State Trooper Mithil Patel, 31, was attending a prior crash on Interstate 95, in which Bottex was involved in, when vehicle rear-ended another, causing the second vehicle to spin out of control and head towards Bottex and Patel, TC Palm reported.

According to an earlier News India Times report, Patel pushed Bottex out of the way and was hit by the vehicle and tossed in the air.

Patel was seriously injured and then taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Bottex survived with just an injured knee and says he “would be gone” if it weren’t for Trooper Patel’s actions.

Patel’s wife, Arti, told TC Palm that the family is grateful that the Trooper does not have any major injuries.

Patel is said to be in good condition now.