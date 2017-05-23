Vice Chancellor of Osmania University discusses opportunities with Consul General of India in Chicago

By Staff Writer, Posted On : May 23, 2017 7:04 pm

CHICAGO

Professor S. Ramachandram, vice chancellor of Osmania University had wide-ranging discussions with India’s Consul General in Chicago Neeta Bhushan, during a recent meeting at consul’s office in NBC Tower Building, Chicago.

Subjects discussed related to professional education in India and the United States and the wide scope of learning from each other’s core competencies and competitive advantages, a press release from the Chicago consulate said.

“Though USA has been a hot destination for Indian students for their professional studies, there is a need to multiply the possibilities of the US students undertaking short term visits to India to understand it’s fascinating culture under their International Immersion Programs,” Professor Ramachandram is quoted saying in the release.

Ramachandram noted the ambitious plans of Osmania University in the area of student and faculty exchange, lectures through video conferencing, joint degree programs, and a number of other initiatives of mutual benefit to the universities in India and the U.S.

The Consul General underlined the need to further diversify and enrich the collaboration between the two countries in light of globalization. She said that the Office of the Consulate General of India in Chicago would be pleased to help Osmania University in its campaign aimed at making the content of its educational programs both local and global in terms of their relevance. She advised Professor Ramachandram to submit a concept paper indicating the ways and means in which the office of the Consulate General of India in Chicago may be of help to Osmania University in its endeavours.

Recently, Professor Ramachandram participated in a high-profile Centenary Celebrations of Osmania University as the Chief Guest, organised by Glory of Hyderabad in Chicago.