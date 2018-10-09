Vibha Raised $110,000 At Annual Fundraiser In New Jersey

SOMERSET, NJ – Vibe 2018, the second annual dinner gala and fundraiser organized by volunteers of the New York and New Jersey Vibha Action Center, was held at The Marigold in Somerset, NJ, last weekend.

Full of gaiety, entertainment and delicious food, nearly 300 guests attended the meet. A total of $110,000 was raised at the meet, of which Vibha will allocate $15,000 towards the Kerala Disaster Relief Fund.

The Chief Guest at the meet was Indian actress and model Genelia D’Souza.

With the mission to ‘Dance for a Cause’, the evening’s performances featured 16 local Indian American entrepreneurs, global executives, professionals and community leaders.

These “star” performers and their choreographers were paired weeks before the event to plan and prepare for the competition.

“Dancing for a Cause is a means to make a difference in the lives of children and it’s remarkable to see so many here tonight either as performers, supporters or sponsors,” said Keyur Shah, a key organizer and Director at Vibha.

Rupal Patil and Vinita Kochhar, who were also one of the ‘star’ performers, won the Top Fundraiser Award.

The Overall winner of Vibe 2018 were Dr. Devang Modi and Kruti Shah. The Runner-Up Vibe 2018 went to Dhairya, Apoorva and Naina Goel. Barkha Kishnani and Shivani Badgi bagged the Most Entertaining Performance award. The Most Innovative Performance award went to Jyoti Presswala and Uma Kapoor. Finally, Sumita Pai Mehta and Mitali Das won the Best Costume award.

The evening also included a fashion show and a silent auction. The volunteerparticipants donned beautiful ethnic clothes sponsored by Neha Patel (Glamour Rental) and exquisite jewelry sponsored by Glitter Trunk.

Leading choreographer and model Aric Diamani led the fashion show along with Anshul Agarwal. The silent auction included paintings by artist Medha Atre, jewelry by Glitter Trunk as well as gifts and items donated by local businesses.

Vibha’s (Vibha.org) mission to help Educate, Enable, and Empower those who wish to make a positive difference in the life of a child was very well received by the audience during the presentation led by Harsha Rele and Dharini Shah.

To date it has raised more than $17 million and supported more than 250 projects in India and 10 projects in the U.S. The organization reached new heights in 2017 in supporting more than two million children and has received the GuideStar Gold Seal of Transparency, a step towards earning trust through transparency.