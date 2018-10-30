Verizon to outsource more than 2,500 IT jobs to Infosys

Verizon will be transferring anywhere between 2,500 to 5,000 IT professionals to Infosys as part of a $700 million outsourcing deal.

According to a Forbes report, Verizon will also be letting go about 44,000 employees.

This will impact more than 30 percent of Verizon’s 153,100-employee workforce and are part of a four-year plan to save the largest U.S. wireless carrier $10 billion by 2021.

Verizon is mostly targeting long-time employees, who have been working there for more than 30 years but will not include the employees who are being transferred to Infosys.