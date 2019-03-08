Vegas-Show Reviews

Mystère – just a dazzling show!

In the beginning of this year, we were in Vegas for few days and saw Cirque’s longest running show Mystere at Treasure Island with family. The show started with warming up the crowd by a performer in the audience that looked like a regular patron until the spotlight was following him! It s 90 minute long show known for its comedy and high energy performance. Great colorful costumes and make-up with lights with playful music was very enjoyable. The captivating stunts, amazing choreography and mind-blowing athletic acrobatics made for a great variety of performances with Chinese pole, trapeze and teeterboard performances.

I have always wanted to see Cirque du Soleil and this time, with our 14 years old, we all loved the acts and incredible show. All the creativity and light effects were very impressive! The performers are very talented with jaw-dropping acrobatics, colorful costumes, huge and elaborate stage props, beautiful music…, just a dazzling show! No animals were used during the acts. Small skits used during the scene changes were very funny and entertaining too. It was a great spectacle show with “Ahhh” moments throughout the performance!

Exclusively presented at Treasure Island, Mystère is a modern type of show with audience interaction, providing the ultimate discovery that life itself is a mystery. Directed by Franco Dragone, Mystère has an international cast of 72 performers featuring dancers, singers, musicians and champion-caliber acrobats. It proved to be one of the most innovative and exciting shows.

V-The Ultimate Variety Show

Running at 7pm & 8:30pm nightly for all ages, in the V Theater inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, this show has something for everyone! V – The Ultimate Variety Show is seven shows rolled into one featuring fun, fast-paced specialty acts mixed with daredevil acrobats to keep you on the edge of your seat.

This is second time we saw this show and this time with our 14 year old. We found it as a perfect and good value show for the entire family. Full of laughter, amazing stunts, Crazy Gauchos, great Skating Aratas, as well as very funny and entertaining hosts. All were very enjoyable and surprisingly funny, making for an overall awesome show, especially for the price!

The Mentalist

For over 13 years, Gerry McCambridge, star of The Mentalist, has been performing this show in Planet Hollywood’s Miracle Mile shop. Utilizing his skills as a “mentalist,” Gerry astounds the crowds, as he uses his ability to get inside the minds of audience members, revealing everything from their names, hometowns and anniversaries to their wildest wishes. This is the first time we saw Gerry and were truly amazed. It seems he relies on audience participation. My husband is engineer and is still trying to figure out the nail bit.

The show was excellent and mind blowing. If you are in Vegas, you should not miss this positive, truly remarkable, energetic, funny, friendly and professional show!

About the Author:

Freelance writer, Editor, Teacher, Social worker and Financial professional Lina Shah is inspired by her father – a Journalist & publisher. A multi-talented suburban Chicagoland wife and a mother of two, she also enjoys cooking and event planning.