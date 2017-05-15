Veerni Institute raises $25,000 at inaugural fundraiser in New York

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 15, 2017 1:43 pm

NEW YORK – The Global Foundation for Humanity raised $25,000 at their inaugural fundraising event for the Veerni Institute, at the Delhi Art Gallery, in New York City, on May 11.

The inaugural event was held as a fundraising effort for Veerni to help the expansion of the institute in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

A not-for-profit organization (www.veerni.org), Veerni’s mission, since it opened its institute in 2005, is to educate and empower girls living on the outskirts of Jodhpur so that they can lead healthy and fulfilling lives free from discrimination and the social constraints that stem from it. Today, the institute looks after 75 girls, with a focus on child brides who are in dire need of external support for education and growth.

All Things Considered, a podcast by the National Public Radio, has featured stories of many Veerni girls, including Durga, a girl whose life was dramatically changed by the Veerni Institute.

Veerni was originally founded by Jacqueline de Chollet in 1993, and was later additionally supported by Anne Vincent who established the Association du Projet Veerni in Switzerland.

Both founders spoke at the New York fundraiser, about the trials and tribulations of building Veerni from scratch and the need for continued funding for the growth of the institute.

“Today is a wonderful moment in the life of Veerni. I want to thank all who came, from the bottom of my heart, for being the champions of the brilliant Veerni girls who will transform the lives of their families and take their rightful place in their communities and country. The world will then be a better place for everyone,” said de Chollet.