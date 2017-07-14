Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza showcase Bollywood at Times Square

NEW YORK

A sizeable crowd cheered loudly in Times Square when actor Varun Dhawan entered the stage to perform on his hit song “Badri Ki Dulhania” from his recent film Badrinath Ki Dulhania after the audience requested he do so.

Dhawan also danced to other hit songs, including “Kala Chashma” and Guru Randhawa’s “Suit Suit Karda” encouraging somes fans to sing and dance along with him.

Prior to that, the crowd, who gathered from 5 p.m. to almost 11 p.m., were seen grooving to the beats of DJ Amann Nagpal, Electronica icon B.R.E.E.D and DJ Nasha, while enjoying fashion shows put up by Shane and Falguni Peacock and Sonaakshi Raaj, along with a 10-minute performance by multi-instrumentalist Karsh Kale as Myntra announced the launch of its Mogo logo and presenting its collection with Bollywood actresses Dia Mirza and Taapsee Pannu as their showstoppers.

The event at Times Square was titled ‘Stomp’, a prelude to the IIFA New York, scheduled at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, July 15-16.

Bollywood actresses Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia and Disha Patani also stunned everyone with their grace and beauty as they were showstoppers for Shane and Falguni Peacock’s black, white and rustic collection, while Huma Qureshi was the showstopper for designer Sonaakshi Raaj who was presenting the Gitanjali Jewelry collection.

More enthusiasm was spread amongst the crowd as special appearances were made by the Bad Man of Bollywood Gulshan Grover and Shahid Kapoor who came on the insistence of Varun Dhawan and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who appeared on stage and conducted a fitness contest.

Earlier, a press conference at the Sheraton Times Square saw Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon make an appearance.

Actors Anupam Kher, Jacky Bhagnani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with singer Armaan Malik also made an appearance.