Varun Dhawan confirms he’s working with Shoojit Sircar

IANS, Posted On : February 28, 2017 11:35 am

MUMBAI

Actor Varun Dhawan has confirmed he is teaming up with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for a new project. Asked about the rumors of his association with Sircar at an event for Singapore tourism, the actor said: “We have come here for my next film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and Singapore tourism, so this is not the right place for me to speak about it. But I confirm the news.”

According to reports, the film will be a dark thriller written by Juhi Chaturvedi of “Piku” fame.

Varun’s last gritty thriller was “Badlapur”. For now, he is busy shooting for the sequel to superstar Salman Khan starrer 1997 comedy “Judwaa”, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

He is also gearing up for his next release “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, which features him with Alia Bhatt. While their on screen chemistry has been seen in films like “Student Of The Year” and “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, even off screen Alia and Varun keep pulling each other’s leg.

“We are like that only. It’s not that we do it whenever we are on camera. We always keep on fighting and arguing wherever we go,” Alia said.

The romantic comedy film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, and produced by Karan Johar. The film is releasing on March 11.