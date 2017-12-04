Vaishnav temple opens in Atlanta, new organization launched

NEW YORK – The Vaishnav Innerfaith Pushtimargiya Organization (VIPO) was launched on October 6 at the Gokuldham Haveli in Atlanta, Georgia.

VIPO is a global organization envisioned by His Divine Holiness Shasthpeethadishwar Pujya Pad Goswami and Shri Dwarkeshlalji Maharajshri in efforts to unite individuals from every conrner of the world regardless of age, sex, color or creed.

The idea is to bring these individuals together so they can play a positive role in the world by developing social, religious, spiritual, cultural and humanitarian activities, programs and values to spread knowledge, peace, compassion, love and unity for the betterment of society at large.

The inaugural “deep pragatya” or lamp lighting ceremony took place in the August with the presence of HDH Shasthpeethadishwar Pujya Pad Goswami and Shri Dwarkeshlalji Maharajshri and HH Pujya Pad Goswami and Shri Sharnamkumarji Mahodayshri along with several dignitaries including: Pramodbhai Amin, Sairam Dave, Tejas Patwa, Rajeev Desai, Bharat Patel, Dr. Divyang Patel, Dr. Grishma Patel, Ashok Patel, Subodh Shah, Hetal Patel, Jayesh Majmudar, Harshad Shah, Dr. Devendra Patel, Bobby Patel, Bharat Shah, Dr. K.C. Shah, Dr. Nimish Dhruva, Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, Bhagat Faldu, Jigar Shah and Dr. Mukund Raja.