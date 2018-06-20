Vaishnav Samaj Of Midwest, Shreejidwar Haveli Celebrates 10th Patotsav

CHICAGO – The Vaishnav Samaj of Midwest (VSM), Shreejidwar Haveli, Addison, Illinois held celebrations stretching over three days, for their 10th Patotsav (Anniversary), including hosting Chappan Bhog Manorath. The historic celebration was attended by more than 3000 Vaishnavs. This is the first Haveli in Midwest to complete 10 years, a press release from Asian Media USA said.

Dignitaries and faith leaders from U.S. and India attended the occasion. World renowned Yuvavaishnavacharya Pujya Goswami 108 Shri Vrajrajkumarji Mahodayshri was present on the occasion and provided discourses on Path of Grace, Sharnagati (surrender to God) and Power of Efforts to help improve one’s daily life, as well as better the communities around us through selfless service.

Pujya JejeShri Vrajrajkumarji Mahodayshri in his discourses, said Vaishnavism (a sect of Hinduism) is not just a religion but a way of life. He spoke about the Pushtimarg in Vaishnavism being a krupa marg (grace of God). Much of his lectures focused on storytelling and providing real life examples so that attendees could relate to the messages.

The event was also attended by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois; Illinois State GOP Chairman Tim Schneider, and . Schaumburg Township Trustee Nimish Jani among others.

In addition to discourses, the three days of celebration included various cultural, educational and entertainment. Planning for the celebration had been ongoing for past 2 months with the help of over 100 volunteers the press release said. Raas Garba performances, food including the Chappan Bhog manorath was held June 16. It included preparations of more than 1000 kilograms of 56 types of sweets which were decorated on a stage (16’ x 28’) inside the Haveli as offerings to Lord Krishna. Chappan Bhog is a major celebration in Vaishnav culture.

Vallabh Youth Organization- Education (VYOE) also took part in the event and conducted a children’s Dashavatar Musical show on the evening of Saturday, June 16. In the show 70 students enacted Lord Vishnu’s Dashavatars (10 avatars) before an audience of 2000. On June 17, VYOE hosted the graduation ceremony of more than 100 students.

Leaders of the organization, Dr. Umang Patel, chairman; and Jyotin Parikh, president described the event as “very successful.”

“The unity of vaishnavs and dedication of volunteers was the main reason for the success of this event,” they said.

Shreejidwar Haveli is a non-profit religious organization dedicated to serving the religious and cultural needs of the Hindu community since 2008.

The VYOE is a Global non-profit organization offering learning programs to develop an appreciation for India’s rich cultural heritage, a sound value system and a variety of life skills to the children for a more productive and wellrounded life, the press release said. The leadership President Paragi Patel and Dr. Vivek Shah, were the lead coordinators of the event with support from VYOE teachers, volunteers and parents.