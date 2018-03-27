Vaisakhi 5K race in New York to feature Man Kaur

NEW YORK – The 5th annual Vaisakhi 5K race has been scheduled for Sunday, April 29, at Victory Field in Forest Park, Woodhaven, New York.

The race was founded by Dr. Avtar Singh Tinna, a dentist and marathon runner as well as Satnam Singh Parhar, an activist. Its purpose is to bring the community together to celebrate fitness and sports as well as the festival of Vaisakhi.

Vaisakhi serves both as a harvest festival for the Punjabi community as well as a Sikh commemoration of the founding of the Khalsa Panth, a collective body of initiated Sikhs.

This year Vaisakhi 5K will welcome celebrity athlete Man Kaur, who celebrated her 102nd birthday earlier this year.

Kaur is the holder of eight world-records and has won many competitions including:

A gold medal at the 100m and 200m in the World Masters Athletics Championships in 2011

A gold medal in the Asian Masters Athletics Championships in 2012

Five gold medals in the Canadian Masters Athletics Championships in 2013

Five gold medals for shot-put and javelin-throw at the Huntsman World Senior Games in 2013

Four gold medals at the Americas Masters Games in 2016

She most recently won another four gold medals at the World Masters Athletics Championships in the 100m, 200m, shot-put and javelin-throw events and her 100m time broke the previous record by three seconds.

Her javelin throw of 5.12m has also broken a previous Guinness World Record.

Kaur is the only Indian female athlete to hold four World Records in her age group and her name appears in the 2016 edition of the Limca Book of World Records.

The Vaisakhi 5K has attracted runners from 14 different states and three different countries in the last four years.

Those who would like to participate in this year’s Vaisakhi 5K race can register by telephone at 844-824-7254, on the website at Vaisakhi5K.com or in-person at their local gurdwara.