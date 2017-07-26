USCIS launches mobile form for replacing Green Card

Permanent residents who file the online Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card, without assistance from an attorney or accredited representative, can now file their form and upload evidence entirely on a mobile device.

The redesign of the online Form I-90 also allows permanent residents to navigate the site more easily, making the process of renewing or replacing Green Cards more convenient, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service.

The new mobile-responsive design provides an intuitive method for answering questions, navigating through sections, and uploading evidence on a mobile device, the July 25 announcement from the agency said.

Unlike the Form I-90 filing which may require providing certain evidence, such as a copy of government-issued identification, the mobile filing is made easier, allowing a person to take a photo of the evidence and upload it directly from their mobile devices. The redesigned online form also provides a more personalized experience, as users are directed to answer only those questions specific to their case, the USCIS said.

There are no substantive changes to the policy or content of the form, and the online version has parity with the questions and content on the paper form.

Applicants can access the online Form I-90 through myUSCIS by creating a USCIS online account at https://myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov/.

There is no cost to set up an account, which offers a variety of features including the ability to track the status of an application and to communicate with USCIS through a secure inbox.