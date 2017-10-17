‘USA Dance Day – Dance For Cause’ held in Edison

NEW YORK

Raising the issue of acid attacks in India, Varsha Naik of Navrang Dance Academy and Bollywood celebrity choreographer Sandip Soparrkar organized and conducted “USA Dance Day – Dance for Cause”, in Edison, New Jersey, on October 14.

USA Dance Day had around 15 performances, where varied dance forms like ballet, Bollywood, Garba, Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, Chinese, Hip-hop, contemporary, jazz and many more were showcased.

The Chief Guest of the ‘USA Dance Day – Dance for a Cause’ was Monica Mahendra Singh, an acid attack survivor. She is a successful fashionista and an UN Women Global Youth champion, speaking out against gender-based violence and using fashion to empower and encourage survivors to pursue their dreams.

Speaking on the occasion Singh said: “Thank you Sandip and Varsha for taking an initiative on a sensitive topic like acid attack and taking the first dancing step to make the community here in United States more aware toward this raising global issue. I am glad to see so many people come forward to support.’

Guests at the meet included H. R. Shah, CEO, TV Asia, Antonio N. Sabas, Megumi N. Sabas (founding member of Freedom of Choice USA), Gulshan Chhabra, Dr. Daniel Sussot (M.D., MPH, Specialist on General Preventive Medicine & Public Health), Prakash Patil (Mr. India United Nations), Promila Suri from United Nations, Jyoti Singh from Atijeevan Foundation, Haleh Darabnia (a renowned social activist), and Madhu Valli (Miss India Worldwide 2017).

The Mayor of Edison township, New Jersey, Thomas Lankey honored Soparrkar with a Proclamation for his contributions to the art of dance and humanitarian efforts on behalf of the less fortunate.

A musical drama performed by Soparrkar and Naik moved the audience.

Naik said, ‘Navrang Dance Academy promises to continue Dance for a Cause every year and we promise that each year we will try n bring to light various causes that are prevalent in the society.’