US company plans to invest in Haryana’s public transport

CHANDIGARH – U.S.-based company Northern Lakes Data Corporation (NLDC) has offered to invest Rs 200 crore in Haryana to further strengthen public transport system and mobility, a government statement said on Thursday.

This would create 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, the statement said.

The offer was made by NLDC Vice President Michael Wayne Stewart when a delegation led by him called on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

NLDC is based in Minnesota and has expertise in providing state-of-the-art back-office solutions to transportation, tolling and public safety.

Initially, NLDC plans to invest Rs 200 crore in the first phase. After the success, the company would come up with more investment in the bus-transportation system in the state, Michael said.

He also offered to provide 250 regular buses and 10 luxury buses to the state for plying on different routes as per the requirement.

Michael said the construction of the 135-km long Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway would open new vistas of the development in the state.

He said the company also has a plan to introduce a bus e-ticketing system statewide, including long-haul buses, through the point of sale devise besides upgrading all existing and new buses with GPS tracking devices to facilitate the passengers with safety, reliability and comfort.

The company also has a dedicated team of experts that could support the state in better audit controls and reduce operational costs, he added.