Urban Desi Nights hosts 6th annual Bhangra Bash

More than 350 people attended Urban Desi Nights’ sixth annual Bhangra Bash at The Chelsea Bell in New York City on Friday, November 30, with host Monty Lokesh Kataria aka Monty is Live.

The event, which celebrates the love for the folk Indian dance form of “Bhangra” and South Asian music globally, was held in celebration of the end of 2018.

This year, Bhangra Bash also served as the American launch party for British artist Raxstar’s new album “Glass Ceiling” featuring Pav Dharia, The PropheC, Humble the Poet, Samica and Arjun.

New York’s very own, G. Sidhu performed at Bhangra Bash as his second stop on the “Pehli Tape US tour,” in partnership with Musik Therapy, alongside artists Naveen and G. Money.

The crowd was dancing all night to the beats of the in house DJ 1E, DJ Blaze STL, DJ Mandeep, and Premier Drummers Raj Daffu and Jaskaran Kora.

Urban Desi Nights (UDN) is an offspring of the Urban Desi Conference and Concert, which is held in March every year in New York City and it emphasizes on community partnerships, South Asian brands and products, and nurturing the future of diaspora centric entertainment and arts.